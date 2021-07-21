Mobile Imaging Services Market Players Take On Collaborations And Acquisitions For Growth In The Industry

Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile imaging services market. Major players in the mobile imaging services market are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions to build innovations and remain competitive. Major players in the mobile imaging industry are Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc., Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc., Imaging On Site Inc., InHealth Group Limited, Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services Inc., Nuffield Health, Digirad Corporation, and TridentUSA Health Services.

In July 2020, GE Healthcare collaborated with University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center to develop a new AI-based mobile X-Ray system that includes Critical Care Suite, the first on-device artificial intelligence (AI) platform for detecting and prioritizing collapsed lungs. Moreover, Koninklijke Philips acquired Carestream Health Healthcare Information Systems (HCIS) business in August 2019, solidifying the commitment of the company to provide industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions. Carestream Health is a USA-based company that provides X-Ray imaging systems for medical, non-destructive testing, and precision contract coating services.

Read More On The Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-imaging-services-global-market-report

The global mobile imaging services market size is expected to grow from $14.36 billion in 2020 to $15.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29%. The growth in the mobile imaging services market is mainly due to the increasing patient pool and awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases. The market is expected to reach $18.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.61%.

North America was the largest region in the mobile imaging services market in 2020. The regions covered in the mobile imaging services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global mobile imaging services industry report is segmented

1) By Product Type: X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Mammography, Bone Densitometry

2) By End User: Hospitals And Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care And Hospice Agencies, Sports Organizations, Others.

Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile imaging services global market overview, forecast mobile imaging services market size and growth for the whole market, mobile imaging services global market segments, and geographies, mobile imaging services global market trends, mobile imaging services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5145&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-diagnostic-imaging-services-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/