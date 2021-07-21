The Home Office Furniture Industry Trends Include Technological Innovations Like 3D Modelling

Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of 3D modelling and other technological innovations in the furniture world is a key trend in the home office furniture market. According to Xarpie Labs, a variety of technologies such as 3D modeling, virtual reality, and augmented reality are being used in most of its processes – beginning from planning and developing prototypes or products, right from the marketing, to the end of the value chain that is sales. Integrating these technologies assures the special effect on how the furniture looks and also helps to develop digital inventories to understand customer requirements. For instance, by May 2019, Ashley furniture incorporated two 3D printers and 700 3D printed parts in their manufacturing facility at Arcadia that helped them in supplementing labor and maximizing the value of the staff.

The main types of products for the home office furniture market are seating, storage units, desks and tables, and others. The storage unit includes shelves and cabinets, fits perfectly at the home office to store office files. The material used in home office furniture is wood, metal, plastic, and others. The prices for home office furniture include premium, mid-range, and economic, which are distributed by flagship stores, specialty stores, online, and others.

Read More On The Global Home Office Furniture Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-office-furniture-global-market-report

The global home office furniture market size is expected to grow from $58.74 billion in 2020 to $64.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.09%. The growth in the home office furniture market is mainly due to the space constraint in the developed and developing, shift towards homeworking, increasing preference for comfortable and effective home furniture, and rising home businesses. The market is expected to reach $81.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.18%.

North America was the largest region in the home office furniture market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home office furniture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the home office furniture market are Ashley Furniture Industries, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Sears Holdings, Steelcase Inc., Knoll Inc., Masco, Poltrona Frau, Hooker Furniture, and Kimball International.

In April 2021, Herman Miller, Inc., a US based furniture company offering office and home furniture products, announced acquisition of Knoll Inc. for $1.8 billion. Under this deal, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company, while Knoll shareholders will own approximately 22%. Knoll is a US based manufacturer of chairs, tables and desks, and accessories for the office, home, and higher education settings.

Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home office furniture global market overview, forecast home office furniture global market size and growth for the whole market, home office furniture global market segments, and geographies, home office furniture global market trends, home office furniture global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Home Office Furniture Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5143&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/institutional-and-office-furniture-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/