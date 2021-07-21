COMMON AVIATION AREA AGREEMENT SIGNING IS ADVANTAGEOUS FOR UKRAINIAN CUSTOMERS - DENYS KOSTRZHEVSKYI
Common Aviation Area Agreement signing is advantageous for Ukrainians, as in the first stage it would reduce ticket prices and expand travel numbers.KYIV, UKRAINE, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chairman of the board of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport Denys Kostrzhevskyi believes the Agreement signing would ultimately contribute to the travel destinations number expanding and air tickets cost reducing for Ukrainian citizens. "Signing the agreement is advantageous for Ukrainians, as in the first stage it would reduce ticket prices and expand travel numbers."
However, according to Denys Kostrzhevskyi, the development of Ukrainian air carriers must remain the priority, as for the time being they are not capable to compete with the European ones: "Signing the agreement would be really advantageous for Ukraine only when Ukrainian airlines technical specifications and financial indicators are equal to European ones. And as the Ukrainian market is supposed to be open to European airlines, the European market must open to Ukrainian ones. So it makes sense to say Ukraine benefits from ‘open skies’ if such parity is ensured only,” Kostrzhevskyi said.
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport covers an area of 265 hectares, has one runway 2310 m long and 45 m wide.
Prior to COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating flights to approximately 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 2 million passengers annually.
Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It is located in the Zhuliany neighbourhood, about 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) southwest of the city centre.
Aside from facilitating regular passenger flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport is also the main business aviation airport in Ukraine, and one of the busiest business aviation hubs in Europe.
