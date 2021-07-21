New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501684
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: VSP – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021 @ 1942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafountain Ln, Weybridge, VT
VIOLATION:
Title 13 V.S.A. 1042(a): Domestic Assault
Title 13 V.S.A. 3701: Unlawful Mischief
Title 13 V.S.A 3017: Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Sabrina Landon
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1942 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault at a residence located on Lafountain Lane in the Town of Weybridge, VT.
The investigation revealed Sabrina Landon(26) of Middlebury, VT, committed the offense Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. As Sabrina was being placed under arrest, she resisted Troopers.
Landon was ultimately taken into custody, transported to the New Haven Barracks where she was processed, issued conditions of release, and cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on Monday, July 21, 2021, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.