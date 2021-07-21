Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,472 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:                                             21B501684      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION:                                         VSP – New Haven

CONTACT#:                                     802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:                                   07/20/2021 @ 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:                   Lafountain Ln, Weybridge, VT

VIOLATION:      

                             

Title 13 V.S.A. 1042(a): Domestic Assault

Title 13 V.S.A. 3701: Unlawful Mischief

Title 13 V.S.A 3017: Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:                                       Sabrina Landon

AGE:                                                 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:        Middlebury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:                         

 

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1942 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault at a residence located on Lafountain Lane in the Town of Weybridge, VT.

 

The investigation revealed Sabrina Landon(26) of Middlebury, VT, committed the offense Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. As Sabrina was being placed under arrest, she resisted Troopers.

 

Landon was ultimately taken into custody, transported to the New Haven Barracks where she was processed, issued conditions of release, and cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on Monday, July 21, 2021, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION:              Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:       07/21/2021 @ 1230 hours            

COURT:                            Addison County Superior Court

MUG SHOT:                     Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.