New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501684

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: VSP – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021 @ 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafountain Ln, Weybridge, VT

VIOLATION:

Title 13 V.S.A. 1042(a): Domestic Assault

Title 13 V.S.A. 3701: Unlawful Mischief

Title 13 V.S.A 3017: Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Sabrina Landon

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1942 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault at a residence located on Lafountain Lane in the Town of Weybridge, VT.

The investigation revealed Sabrina Landon(26) of Middlebury, VT, committed the offense Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. As Sabrina was being placed under arrest, she resisted Troopers.

Landon was ultimately taken into custody, transported to the New Haven Barracks where she was processed, issued conditions of release, and cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on Monday, July 21, 2021, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.