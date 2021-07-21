Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Galveston Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 25, 2021 in the 600 block of Galveston Street, Southeast

 

At approximately 11:09 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, June 14, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun).

 

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun).

 

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

