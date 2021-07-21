Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:54 am, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired it after a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 25 year-old Taekwan Womack, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. A firearm was recovered by officers at the time of his arrest. He was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

