Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,474 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:54 am, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired it after a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 25 year-old Taekwan Womack, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. A firearm was recovered by officers at the time of his arrest. He was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.