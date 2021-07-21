Up to four lanes closed nightly for the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements Project beginning July 20

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that beginning on Tuesday night, July 20, 2021, a fourth lane will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange, for deck repair work. Lane closures will occur nightly, on Monday nights through Saturday mornings, as listed below. One lane will remain open for traffic at all times.

Monday – Thursday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am