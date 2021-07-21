Work to create additional lane on Kuhio Highway into Princeville to begin Monday, July 26

Main, News Posted on Jul 20, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents that starting Monday, July 26, work crews will be on-site along Kuhio Highway between Ka Haku Road and Kapaka Street to begin the layout and installation of new pavement markings. This work will create an additional lane to help facilitate traffic into Princeville and alleviate traffic buildup along Kuhio Highway during the Hanalei Hill public access periods.

Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with a single lane closure and one lane available for alternating traffic.

This work will be coordinated with the posted public access times for Hanalei Hill to avoid creating traffic issues on the highway. Please see the current access schedule at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/. All work is weather permitting.