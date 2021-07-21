HBCU League Pass is excited to add Stayhealthy's "The Healthy Truth" as their flagship health-related show
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stayhealthy, Inc. is thrilled to announce they have signed an agreement with Urban Edge Networks to stream "The Healthy Truth" a weekly show that explores health and life issues on HBCU League Pass. "The Healthy Truth" is a Stayhealthy Production designed to help and give guidance to anyone, especially underserved minorities. The show features interviews with celebrities, influencers, and opinion leaders that explores health and life issues. In addition to these interviews , "The Healthy Truth" features health myths exposed, diet, and wellness tips that anyone can use no matter their health status, questions & answers, and surprise segments. "Hosting a show that is framed around helping others live their best life is fulfilling," said Robert Ferguson Stayhealthy's health ambassador and nutrition expert. "I am honored to be a part of providing clarity around better health" he added.
On the show he demonstrates ways to eat that have proven effective through clinical trials, and many years of deployment. Speaking about this milestone achievement, CEO of Stayhealthy had this to say. "We are truly honored, to have been asked if we would be willing to produce a show that delivers important health and wellness information to the HBCU audience and others."
"The Healthy Truth" show will be aired on the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges) League Pass free streaming network and is currently airing through Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, Android, and other outlets.
"We are very excited to be able to introduce The Healthy Truth to our users" said Mr. Todd Brown, Chief Executive Officer of HBCU League Pass. "This show delivers insightful and potentially life-changing information to our viewers from a trusted company Stayhealthy. We are dedicated to delivering entertaining, educational content to our colleges, and other viewers, this show meets the goals, vision, and purpose we have set for our network," he added.
Some of the guests featured on "The Healthy Truth" show include:
Chuck D of Public Enemy is on the first episode where the iconic hall of fame rapper discusses his life experiences, and gives viewers perspective based on his life, producing and creating revolutionary music.
Next Dr. Sharon Allison-Ottey, who weighs in on the accidental death of Shock G of Digital Underground. Her advice and viewpoint proves to be invaluable.
Comedian Denise Carter also stopped by the studio, and her segment features the preparation of a vegan dish. Her views are funny and valuable.
Beach Body star and fitness expert Lacee Green appeared sharing helpful tips about common fitness-related misperceptions.
Dr. Moshe Lewis, MD, shared insight into the recent mini-stroke experienced by famous rapper Dr. Dre and the massive stroke (death) of John Singleton. In a follow-up episode, he focuses on the growing concern of type 2 diabetes and obesity in all age groups, ethnicities and genders.
Denise Woods, who is Hollywood's leading lady when it comes to helping actors maximize their speech/vocal delivery, and author of "The Power of Voice," contributes valuable insights about her experiences, and those of her clients. Some of them include Halle Berry, Will Smith, and Taraji P Henson, to name a few.
Comedian Terrance Washington also stopped by the studio to talk comedy, health, and nutrition.
The World's most popular Mixed Martial Arts and Ultimate Fighting Championship referee, Herb Dean, brings a unique perspective during his interview based on his own life experiences and interactions with the athletes worldwide involved in mixed martial arts and other contact sports.
Other interviews will be announced in advance of the air date on www.thehealthytruth.tv.
