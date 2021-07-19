Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,803 in the last 365 days.

Mask Requirements Are Back at Some California Courts as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The policy changes come after Los Angeles reinstated face covering requirements indoors and health officials in a dozen Northern California counties issued recommendations that all residents once again wear masks in stores, theaters and other businesses as a result of a new wave of coronavirus cases.

You just read:

Mask Requirements Are Back at Some California Courts as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.