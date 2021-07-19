The policy changes come after Los Angeles reinstated face covering requirements indoors and health officials in a dozen Northern California counties issued recommendations that all residents once again wear masks in stores, theaters and other businesses as a result of a new wave of coronavirus cases.
You just read:
Mask Requirements Are Back at Some California Courts as COVID-19 Cases Surge
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.