The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Top Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Steinberg Law Group has the experiences, resources and results to obtain the maximum financial compensation for veterans
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Top Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Alaska is presently home to numerous geological formations of rock where naturally occurring asbestos is known to form. These natural deposits often form adjacent to other minerals that are being mined, which can release extremely dangerous asbestos fibers into the air. Efforts by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate the use of asbestos in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s came too late for many Alaskans who were potentially exposed to asbestos for decades in industries like shipbuilding, mining and power generation, to name a few.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Alaska include, but are not limited to, Cassiar Asbestos Corp., Ltd., Slate Creek Asbestos, C.R. Lewis, Yukon Gold Co., Alaska Juneau Gold Mining Co., Nome Mining Co., Alaska Treadwell Gold Mining Co., Aurora Energy, E C Andrews, Alaska Pump & Supply, Inc., General Electric, Helena Gas and Electric Co., Alaskan Pipeline, Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., Amoco Production Co., Alaska Lumber & Pulp Co., Williams Alaska Petroleum, American Oil Co., Petro Star Co., Arco Chemical Co., U.S. Rubber Co., Chevron Asphalt Co., Home Power Co., Northwest Light and Power Co., Alaska Steamship Co., Healy River Coal Corp., Poinsett Lumber and Manufacturing Co., Industrial Air Products, Arkansas Glass Container Corp., Collier Carbon & Chemical Co., Locher Company, Phillips Petroleum Co., Shell Oil, Tesoro Alaska Co., Union Carbide, Liquid Air Inc., Mallow Construction Co., Fairbanks Exploration Co., Fairbanks Municipal Power, Fairbanks Public Utilities, U.S. Smelting, Refining and Mining Co., Evans Jones Coal Co., Northern Roofing & Siding, Pan American Oil, Standard Oil, Union Oil Co., R L Lawler Inc., A P De Nange Lumber, Arctic Surplus/Arctic Salvage/McPeak Salvage, New England Fish Co., Fish Creek Quarry, Bonnie Brae Quarry, Treadwell Quarry, Lemon Creek Quarry, California Creek Mine, Jualin Mines Co., Ambler Gravel Pit, Hope Brick Works, Acme Brick Co., Green Bay Packaging, Golden Valley Electric Power Plant, Chugach Power Plant, Knik Arm Power Plant, City of Fairbanks Power Plant, Beluga Power Station, Bernice Lake Power Station, Campbell Creek Pump Station, Chester Creek Pump Station, Westinghouse Plant, Mountain Aviation, Sitka Paper Mill, Ketchikan Spruce Mills, Arkansas Cotton Mill Inc., Nelbro Packing Co., Georgia Pacific Paper Mill, Ketchikan Pulp Co., University of Alaska, Anchorage Hospital, Juneau Hospital, Ketchikan Hospital, Alaska Native Service Hospital, Anchorage International Airport, Anchorage Sewer Utility Board, G A A B Sewage Plant, Captain Cook Hotel, Seward Ship’s Drydock and Seward Marine Industrial Center.
In addition, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Alaskan military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Ladd Air Force Base, Kodiak Naval Station, U.S. Naval Air Facilities at Adak, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright Military Base, Galena Air Force Station and Shemya Air Force Base/Eareckson Air Station.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 8888912200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn