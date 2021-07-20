Governor Abbott Files U.S. Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Support Of Second Amendment Rights

July 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today filed an amicus brief in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, an important Second Amendment case in the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue is whether New York’s denial of licenses to carry handguns for self-defense violates the Second Amendment.

“From the Gonzales Flag of 1835 (‘Come and Take It’) to the present, Texans have long cherished the right that was confirmed by the Second Amendment, but conferred by God,” reads the brief. “[W]hen a Texan exercises his constitutional right to travel to a State like New York, he should not have to check his constitutional right to bear arms at the border.”

View the brief.