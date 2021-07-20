Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man today on child pornography charges in Cecil County.

Christopher Murray, Jr., 21, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography. He is being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police received a CyberTip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his subsequent arrest.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police, assisted by the Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Cecil County.  After further investigation, Murray was located at a jobsite in Harford County. Murray was interviewed and later arrested without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

