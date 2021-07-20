Gov. Spencer J. Cox appoints H. Craig Hall Jr. to fill Second District Court vacancy

July 20, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (July 20, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed H. Craig Hall Jr. to fill the Second District Court vacancy left by Judge Robert Dale. The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I’m thrilled that Craig is willing to continue his long-standing commitment to public service on the bench,” Gov. Cox said. “He has served with distinction in the Utah Legislature and the private sector, and I have every confidence he will continue his record of excellence in the Second District Court.”

Rep. Hall currently serves as senior legal counsel with Intermountain Healthcare’s in-house legal department. Throughout his legal career, he has focused on litigation matters while being employed with various law firms, and at a city attorney’s office. He worked as a law clerk for Judge Joe Fisher at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Hall has been a member of the Utah House of Representatives representing District 33 since 2013. He has served as a member of the Utah Judicial Conduct Commission since 2017, and as the chair of the commission since 2020.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Utah State University, with a minor in Spanish, and a juris doctorate degree from Baylor Law School.

“I am grateful and humbled to be appointed by Gov. Cox as a Second District Court judge,” Hall said. “If confirmed, I commit to serve the community and the state of Utah with integrity, fairness and respect.”

You can download this press release here, and you can download a photo of Craig Hall here.

