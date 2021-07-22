New York City SEO Expert Brings SEO Consultancy Specializing in Addiction Treatment To Miami Beach
We exclusively provide SEO marketing solutions to treatment centers, and their results speak for themselves.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of Patientize, Marni Schlanger, announces that her New York City based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services and consultancy firm, Patientize, has expanded to South Florida. The boutique digital marketing agency specializes in helping both addiction rehabs and mental health facilities who have struggled to compete with larger companies' seemingly limitless drug rehab marketing budgets. Schlanger and team worked for those companies, know what they do, and can put those proven strategies to work for you at a fraction of the cost.
Through a customized approach to drug treatment marketing for each facility, clients of Schlanger see the best return in the form of a fully managed marketing strategy. This includes Search Engine Optimization (SEO) best practices, Web Development, Web Design, Conversion Optimization, Content Development, Digital Marketing Strategy, Google Adwords, Pay Per Click (PPC), and Business Development. Through these tactics, Marni Schlanger and the Patientize team build a true foundation for growth that delivers results each month, helping treatment centers become a credible resource in their city and state.
"Google Search is the biggest driver of traffic to almost all websites, and usually the first place your clients and their loved ones will look for help. We exclusively provide SEO marketing solutions to treatment centers, and their results speak for themselves. What differentiates us from other SEO companies that think about textbook stuff like just getting people to see you is our process that has been carefully cultivated and tailored to this space," shared Marni Schlanger, Founder of Patientize.
About Patientize
Patientize is a boutique digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads and admissions for addiction treatment centers. Marketing services for drug rehabs and addiction treatment centers focus on boosting online presence, including turning a website into a patient generator.
For more information, visit https://patientize.com/.
Marni Schlanger
Patientize
+1 (845) 316-0444
info@patientize.com