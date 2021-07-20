Kenneth Kohutek's Children's Book Teaches Grit, Resilience
"Chloe And Josh Learn Grit And Resilience With Grit Gal" conveys important life lessons to young readers
This book can be used for specific situations which may occur in young people’s lives in their day-to-day activities by having stand-alone chapters.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her highly successful TEDTalk, University of Pennsylvania psychologist Angela Duckworth extols the virtue of grit as a critical factor in determining people's success, whether in school or in adult life. Aside from IQ and other attributes, a person's capacity for grit - pursuing a goal persistently - was also highly indicative of life success. This trait is what author Kenneth Kohutek teaches with his children's book "Chloe And Josh Learn Grit And Resilience With Grit Gal." A book suitable from ages 6-14.
Kohutek's book is a compilation of seven stories following the titular students as they face difficult situations that range from academics to social matters and extra-curricular activities. These are tough but realistic challenges faced by every child and readers will see how the characters, with the assistance of Grit Gal, manage to deal with these life events effectively. These situations are not exactly cakewalk, but that is the point when it comes to harnessing grit and persevering through tough times. The book was also translated in Spanish called Nina y Santi Aprenden Determinación y Resiliencia Con La Amiguita Determinación.
Young readers will learn about persistence, problem solving and effective strategies for studying their lessons. Kohutek's stories are arranged in chapters that pertain to specific issues, which young readers can use as reference in the event such matters do arise in real-life. They provide reality-based situations that young people may encounter in their daily lives, at school or at home. During these moments Grit Gal provides keen insights to help the protagonists succeed - but ultimately they have to manage it themselves.
"Having been involved in psychology and education for several decades, I have witnessed students miss opportunities because of the belief a goal was not attainable or lacked the initiative and/or willingness to persevere through adversities in order to reach that goal. When in fact, had the student possessed the mindset, grit and resilience, the goal was fully attainable. This situation has resulted in students not being able to complete tasks or attempt new challenges. " Kohutek says. "This book can be used for specific situations which may occur in young people’s lives in their day-to-day activities by having stand-alone chapters. This allows for the opportunity to select the chapter that best addresses the situation occurring in the classroom or home situation.”
Modern life is full of stressors and difficulties. While people can turn to help, Kohutek's book shows that there is nothing like learning how to help one's self and becoming a more actualized person capable of seizing opportunities when they present themselves and having the resiliency needed to prevail through hard times.
About the Author
Kenneth J. Kohutek, Ph.D. has four decades of experience working with students, parents and educational institutions. He has a doctorate in counseling psychology, post-doctoral training in neuropsychology, and has presented papers from the regional to the international level. He has clinical experience in residential treatment centers, hospitals and prisons. He previously co-owned the Texarkana Family Center and specialized in working with children and their families.
