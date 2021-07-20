Chairman James White Responds to Myths Regarding House Bill 3 (Election Integrity)

by: Rep. White, James

07/20/2021

"Easier to Vote - Harder to Cheat"

(Austin, TX) - State Representative James White understands that there are many misconceptions and myths regarding the election integrity legislation (House Bill 3) being spread through social media and news outlets. HB 3 in no shape or form creates or enforces any actions that would qualify as voter suppression.

The most recent version of HB 3 as seen in the report out of the Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies actually makes the voting process easier for the average Texan. The bill enhances the following: Early voting hours increased. Weekday voting increased from 8 hours to 9 hours. Weekend voting increased on Saturday from 5 hours to 12 hours and on Sunday from 5 hours to 6 hours. Increases accessibility for seniors and the disabled. Codifies that seniors and those with disabilities may vote from their vehicle at a polling station. Easier voting for all. Allows those who vote in person or by mail to sign a waiver if they do not have access to a Driver's License or Social Security Number. Extends current statute allowing a voter to receive assistance marking their ballot by allowing the voter assistant to also read the ballot for the voter. Allows for corrections to a mail in ballot up until 6 days after the election.

"It is imperative that we spread factual information of what is actually in HB 3. We have too many people wrapped up in political theatre and partisan soundbites that do a disservice to the average Texan," stated Rep. White. "I want to make it clear that HB 3 does not include an ounce of anything remotely resembling voter suppression. In fact, the bill makes it easier to vote for all Texans regardless of whether they are in a rural town or urban city."

As part of this release our office has created graphics highlighting many of the myths being spread about the bill. Citations are included so that Texans may be able to locate them in the bill and make informed and unbiased opinions on the legislation.

