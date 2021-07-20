Greenville Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – July 20, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Brandon Mark Williamson, 25, of Greenville, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to Williamson. Investigators state Williamson possessed child sexual abuse material.

Williamson was arrested on July 18, 2021. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.