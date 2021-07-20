Wolf Administration: $42,000 in New Funding Approved to Lower Energy Costs and Create Jobs in Crawford County

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced the approval of more than $42,000 for a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), that will improve infrastructure, save energy, and create and retain jobs in Crawford County.

“The PIPE project approved today will help connect a business park to natural gas, which will create jobs, save money, and grow business within the area,” Secretary Davin said. “This program is so critical because it helps Pennsylvanians access the abundant natural gas resources available throughout the commonwealth, while doing their part to decrease their carbon footprint.”

The approved project is:

Crawford County

Titusville Redevelopment Authority, in cooperation with National Fuel, was approved for $42,544 in grant funding to install 1,547 linear feet of natural gas pipeline that will bring the Titusville Opportunity Park into compliance with the Public Utility Commission (PUC), as the PUC requires each building in the business park to be metered separately. This project will connect the 14 buildings at the park to the main gas line located just outside of the park. The project will retain more than 300 jobs in 18 businesses within the park, and will provide for the growth of the park, bringing more businesses and jobs to the area. The total project cost is $85,088.

Though Pennsylvania has a vast network of natural gas pipeline infrastructure, some areas require funding assistance to construct the “last mile” of the pipeline to extend that network to and residents. Created by the Wolf Administration in November 2016, PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

