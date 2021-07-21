Fraser Partners with the City of Richfield for an Inclusive Playground
Fraser has partnered with the City of Richfield to open the Augsburg Adventure Park. The inclusive park allows kids of all abilities to play safely.
This playground provides a space where all kids and families can play, burn energy and practice social skills while remaining safe.”RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser has partnered with the City of Richfield to open the Augsburg Adventure Park at 7000 Nicollet Ave. on Thurs. July 22. The park is the city’s first universally inclusive playground. Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist Gina Gibson consulted with the city to ensure the park would allow children of all abilities to play safely. It earned the park a sensory certification from Fraser.
— Gina Gibson, Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist
“To be a truly inclusive playground, we needed to listen to the needs of the community,” says Gibson.
One of the recommendations Gibson made was that the playground included a fence around it. The fence prevents children from getting lost or wandering off. The playground equipment is also wheelchair accessible, and there are two transfer stations for kids to get out of their wheelchairs.
Some playground equipment encourages social interaction, and there are musical instruments for sensory play. For children who become overwhelmed by sensory input, there is a playhouse to take a break in. The park also provides plenty of shade for children who have difficulty regulating their body temperatures.
The signage for the park includes braille for visually impaired individuals. The signs also inform all attendees of the expectations for safe and inclusive play at the park.
“This playground provides a space where all kids and families can play, burn energy and practice social skills while remaining safe,” says Gibson.
The Augsburg Adventure Park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Parking is available at the Richfield Community Center. Pets aren’t allowed, but service dogs are welcome.
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Visit www.fraser.org to learn more.
###
Nancy K Baldrica
Fraser
+1 612-798-8355
nancy.baldrica@fraser.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn