Bisk and Emory & Henry College Partner to Deliver Online Curriculum
Innovative Rapid Online Development model essential in growing the college’s footprint in online educationTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, and Emory & Henry College, a private liberal arts college in southwest Virginia, partner to provide online courses.
Bisk and Emory & Henry College (E&H) have collaborated to evolve 30 of E&H’s core curriculum courses into flexible digital learning options. Through this cooperative project, E&H has created a portfolio of fully online courses to attract and meet the needs of nontraditional students, adult learners and professionals seeking four-year degrees, certificates, or continuing education. Bisk’s Learning Design team utilized its proprietary Rapid Online Development (ROD) model to accelerate course creation and deliver online courses essential for E&H students to meet their educational requirements and advance to their major area of study.
“Providing students and faculty with the right resources to complete their core courses and thrive is top priority for Bisk,” said Dr. Jennifer King, executive director of academic success. “By utilizing our Rapid Online Development model and years of experience building successful online programs, we were able to meet Emory & Henry’s learning objectives, assist faculty in moving courses online quickly and engage students in remote learning.”
Bisk’s innovative ROD model adapts existing on-campus content to online learning and compresses typical instructional design from 16 weeks to eight weeks or less. Collaborating with faculty, Bisk converted E&H’s 15-week on-campus courses to an accelerated model of seven-week online courses within a two-month timeframe, allowing undergrad students to remotely complete their necessary core courses.
"We are very pleased with the quality of courses developed in partnership with Bisk and our outstanding faculty,” says Dr. Lou Fincher, senior vice president and dean of the School of Health Sciences. "Working with Bisk provided the resources and expertise to deliver world-class online courses in record time, and I have no doubt our courses will benefit a whole new generation of Emory & Henry students."
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About Emory & Henry College
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world. Consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions, Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks and an average class size of 14 students making individualized education a priority. “Increase in Excellence,” the historic motto of Emory & Henry College, expresses the intention to be a learning community that moves toward fulfilling every student’s potential. Visit ehc.edu for more information.
