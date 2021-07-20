Race Street, 16th Street Restricted This Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled on Race Street and 16th Street in Philadelphia, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for casting adjustments, and milling, paving, and line striping operations, as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Wednesday, July 21, through Friday, July 23, a lane closure is scheduled on Race Street between 6th Street and 8th Street; and

Wednesday, July 21, through Friday, July 30, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on 16th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard (Route 3) and Vine Street.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

In addition, 16th Street motorists will also experience a road closure between Callowhill Road and Spring Garden, on Wednesday, July 21, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for milling operations, as part of a City of Philadelphia Streets Department project.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

