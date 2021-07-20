Analytics of Things (AoT) Market to Achieve USD 34.61 Billion by 2025 Developing at a 28.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Analytics of Things Market information by Type, by Application, by Component, by Vertical and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size to reach USD 34.61 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.6%.

AoT Market Scope:

Analytics of things is required for conducting analytics on data generated by IoT devices. IoT analytics is a term that is used interchangeably for analytics of things needed to make connected devices smart and allow them to make intelligent decisions. It can be used in conjunction with an organization's current business analytics. The company recognizes the potential of analytics of things, which will bring success to their business. With the evolution of big data, companies are expected to produce massive amounts of data in the coming years. To ensure the sustainability of AoT, companies are investing in innovative technologies and skilled human resources. The enormous growth of IoT data and the need to analyze it are factors driving the market growth.

Dominant Key Players on AoT Market Covered Are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Google, Inc., (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

PTC (US)

Greenwave Systems (Singapore)

MNUBO (Canada)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

AoT Market Drivers

The growing demand for advanced analytics fuels the market for analytics of things. Other factors driving analytics of things include increased performance, increased demand for IoT, and increased demand for instant information. Furthermore, by using prescriptive, predictive, and descriptive analytics, companies can gain a sense of the data generation and thereby make better business decisions.

The growing applications of analytics of things in IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and other verticals present lucrative opportunities for global market players. It is used in sales and customer management, predictive maintenance and asset management, energy management, inventory management, and other areas. However, the concern regarding data security is a factor that limits the market.

AoT Market Segmentation

The worldwide analytics of things market has been segmented based on type, component, application, and vertical.

Based on type, the worldwide analytics of things market has been segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Based on components, the worldwide analytics of things market has been segmented into software and services.

Based on application, the worldwide analytics of things market has been segmented into sales and customer management, predictive maintenance and asset management, energy management, inventory management, security and emergency management, building automation, IT infrastructure management, remote monitoring, and others.

Based on vertical, the worldwide analytics of things market has been divided into telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, energy and utilities, others.

Regional Analysis

The worldwide Analytics of Things market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America has the largest market share due to companies deploying analytics of things solutions and services to analyze data from IoT devices and sensors. The North American market has been divided into three sections for analysis: The United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States dominates the market in North America because it is one of the most technologically advanced countries and has widely adopted IoT.

Due to the tremendous growth in IoT data and the rising demand for advanced analytics, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the review period. The Asia Pacific market has been divided into China, Japan, India, and the rest of the region. The need for analytics of things is expected to grow in this area as a result of increasing digitalization across verticals like telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and government and defense.

Competitive Landscape

The global analytics of things market is experiencing high demand due to increased demand from industries such as IT and telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing. To improve their marketplace and meet the demands of companies across verticals, major players have chosen acquisitions, alliances, and new product development as their primary organic growth strategies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Analytics of Things Market

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has impacted almost every sector, with long-term consequences anticipated to affect industry development over the forecast period.

