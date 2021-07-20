Medical Robots Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Demand, Future Trends, Challenges, Growth Opportunities and Key Players | Global Market Expected to Grow at 22.3% CAGR forecast by 2028

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Robots Market Report defines various segments related to newest industry data and industry future trends with thorough research and analysis. This market is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Medical Robots Industry. The business report also describes exhaustive overview about product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis by taking into account other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. An idea about competitive landscape aids in deciding about the improvements required in the product and more. Adopting such Medical Robots market report has become the obligation of this rapidly changing market place as it makes attentive about the market conditions around. Medical Robots Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects.



The Medical Robots Market Report provides Size and Share, Trends, Analysis, Reimbursement Outlook, Competitive Landscape, key developments, business strategies Forecast Report 2028 with Top Key Players. Medical robots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 43.22 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 22.3% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increased demand for managed care and lack of healthcare professionals, capital increase for research into medical robots and the announcement of IPOS by health robot companies is driving the growth of the industry and is among the major opportunities that will impact this markets growth in the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights of Medical Robots Market

Medical robots are automated mechanical components and robots that improve the delivery & quality of healthcare services. These robots differ on the basis of the functioning they provide and therefore are of different varieties. These robots provide surgical assistance, diagnostic improvements and rehabilitation of patients as well as providing pharmaceuticals. They can even perform certain high-risk surgical procedures while also assisting surgeons by acting as their tele manipulator in the operating room.

Medical robots market is growing due to effectiveness and variations in providing rehabilitation, technological advancements of medical robots; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Effectiveness and variations in providing rehabilitation: The demand for highly effective and efficient rehabilitation procedure is in increased demand, which is increasing the adoption rate for medical robots. This is because these robots can carry greater weight load without the chances of patients suffering from falls or failures. These robots can improve the overall healthcare servicing, as they result in reduction of patients undergoing rehabilitative processes. They also exhibit certain different methods for rehabilitation as compared to traditional rehabilitation processes which are not being as effective for the patient

Technological advancements of medical robots: Various medical device manufacturers have started various collaborative strategies and involving physicians, surgeons that are expert in their fields to improve the overall operability of the medical robots. These experts have provided valuable insights and inputs to the manufacturers resulting in various innovations and technical advancements of the robots. This strategy is increasing the potential for further collaborative processes and innovations in the robotic field

Top Companies Listed Here:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Hocoma

Medtronic

CMR Surgical Ltd

Auris Health Inc

Accuray Incorporated

Omnicell Inc

ARxIUM

Ekso Bionics

Capsa Healthcare

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

Stereotaxis Inc

ReWalk Robotics

Titan Medical Inc

Medtech SA

Aethon

Medrobotics Corporation

InTouch Technologies Inc

McKesson Corporation

Renishaw plc

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Industry"

Market Segmentation Overview:

Based on product, the Global Medical Robots Market is segmented into instruments and accessories, surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, noninvasive radiosurgery robots, hospital and pharmacy robots and others. Surgical robots have further been segmented into laparoscopy robots, orthopedic robots and neurosurgical robots. Rehabilitation robots have further been segmented into therapeutic robots, assistive robots, exoskeleton robots and other robots. Hospital and pharmacy robots have further been segmented into pharmacy robots and IV robots.

On the basis of application, the medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, orthopedic, neurosurgeries, pharmacy and others.

The end users segment of the medical robots market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, surgical centers and others.

Geographical scope:

The regions covered are North America (USA, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America region leads the medical robots market owing to the rapid increase in end-use applications like hospital robots, surgical robots and others along with the rising focus of key market players about the rising need for robotics within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the developing end-use industries in emerging economies such as China and India, thus driving the demand for medical robotics in this region.

Highlights of Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Medical Robots Market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Medical Robots industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis



Any Query About Medical Robots Market? Enquire Here With Our Experts

