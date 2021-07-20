Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The United States Announces Donation of 453,600 Doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopia

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia announces the donation by the United States Government of 453,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. government’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.  The donated vaccines are part of the U.S. pledge to initially provide 25 million doses to Africa of 80 million doses globally.  The U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union and Africa CDC on the country allocations.   The vaccine doses arrived via COVAX in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, July 19, 2021. This donation will help protect the Ethiopian people from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and begin reducing barriers to building back Ethiopia’s economy.

“Ventilators, medicine, test kits, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment….and today, we are proud to add “vaccines” to the list of support that the American people are providing Ethiopia to save lives in the fight against COVID-19,” said Ambassador Geeta Pasi.

These 453,600 doses are part of the U.S. commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply to the world. We continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, and as President Biden has said, the United States will serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the world. We firmly believe that, working together, we can defeat COVID-19.

“From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.” — President Biden

