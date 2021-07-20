Joint Statement from Governor McKee, RI Department of Education, Providence Teachers Union, Providence Public School District on Tentative Contract Agreement

PROVIDENCE, RI – The following is a joint statement from Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro, and Providence Public School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez on a tentative contract agreement reached Monday night. Specific details on the agreement will not be released until Providence Teachers Union has discussed the tentative agreement with its members and taken a ratification vote.

"We are happy to announce that Governor McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Education, the Providence Teachers Union and the Providence Public School District have reached a tentative contract agreement that will enable students and educators to start the new school year off fresh in a collaborative and professional manner. This is the continuation of a student-centered focus that values students, families and educators.

We are all anxious for the new school year to start. We faced unprecedented challenges this year, but are proud of how our educators and school staff adapted to do everything possible to overcome obstacles under extraordinarily difficult circumstances. We look forward to working with community members, school administrators, and all stakeholders to reinvest and reimagine our public schools to give our students the freedom to thrive."