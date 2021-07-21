ThamilCoin Set to Revolutionize the World Through Smart Village Charity and Project Lemuria

Thamil Symbol and Logo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 20, 2021:

ThamilCoin is gearing up to announce the launch of its new Defi crypto token, a move which industry leaders have dubbed “the beginning of a revolution.” Referring to their token as “the world’s best and true community token,” ThamilCoin is poised to generate substantial interest in the defi crypto market upon its launch. When everybody else wants to go to the moon with crypto, ThamilCoin is staying put to take care of Earth.

In speaking about the launch, a spokesperson for the company says, “The name THAMIL is really an acronym that stands for: T(he) H(odlers) A(re) MIL(lionaires). Incidentally, the name ‘THAMIL’ is also closely connected to ancient civilizations, in that it will remain as the single and most reputable crypto from the day we launch to infinity.”

The enthusiasm behind the launch from the company has certainly generated a buzz in the industry, and for good reason. ThamilCoin will be the first true community token, which focuses on the world at large and the people who inhabit it. With a focus on paving the way for a community-driven, fairly launched, decentralized finance project, ThamilCoin is specifically designed to deliver passive income to any and all holders of the token.

“We are firm believers that there is only one world out here – and everyone who lives in it is part of our family. We know no borders, religions, races, or colors. We deliver a fair and equitable token solution that levels the playing field for the crypto industry.”

Additionally, in the near future, ThamilCoin has a few notable projects that it will soon share more information on after the token is released. Smart Village Charity and Project Lemuria are poised to be true game changers in the crypto world, and holders will have priority access to information and news regarding those projects. ThamilCoin believes crypto is the future of finance and is focused on making the world a better place by ensuring rural villages are part of this future through the Smart Village Charity.

To learn more about ThamilCoin and their future projects, click the link below

http://www.thamilcoin.com/.