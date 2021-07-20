When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 20, 2021
FDA Publish Date: July 20, 2021
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites
Company Name: Lipari Foods

Company Announcement

Lipari Foods of Warren, Michigan is recalling 86 cases of Troyer Manufacturing Backroad Country Dried Apricots because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Backroad Country Dried Apricots were distributed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, & West Virginia to retail locations.

The Dried Apricots are in a clear, plastic-film bag with the Backroad Country Label on the front. Each bag is 9 ounces filled with orange-colored dried apricots that can be seen through the bag. Affected lot code of the product is 440021117 with an expiration date of 12/2021.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was initiated due to Florida’s Department of Agriculture performing an inspection. It was observed during the inspection that the Backroad Country Dried Apricots with the lot code of 440021117 and expiration date of 12/2021 contained sulfites that were not declared on the label. All other expiration dates with the lot code of 440021117 are not affected.

Consumers who have purchased Backroad Country Dried Apricots with the lot code of 440021117 and expiration date of 12/2021 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The affected Backroad Country Dried Apricots will be destroyed by Retail Locations and not returned to Lipari Foods. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 586-447-3500 EXT 9534, Mondays-Fridays 9:00AM to 5:00PM EST, or email Kelly_Holmes@Liparifoods.com.