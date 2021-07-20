SHaPE SC’s Health Subcommittee to Meet July 21, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Health Subcommittee of the SHaPe SC Task Force will meet from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. This will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting.

SHaPE SC is the Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina. The task force is charged with working to improve the lives of all Palmetto State residents by evaluating and making recommendations to improve the future of health and environmental services within the state. Learn more at scdhec.gov/shapesc.

The meeting proceedings will be open and available to the public to listen using the call-in information below:

Phone #: 1-646-828-766

Conference ID: 161 346 5946#

The agenda for the Health Subcommittee is available here. A recording of the meeting and minutes will be available here.

###