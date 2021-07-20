Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT will be Paving in Throop Borough, Lackawanna County Beginning July 23

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT will be paving Rebecca, Oleckna, and Sanderson Streets in Throop Borough beginning July 23, 2021. Paving will continue through the end of July and take place from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.  Work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #

