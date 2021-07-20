Refractive Surgery Council Reports Strongest H1 Laser Vision Correction (LVC) Procedure Volume Growth in Nearly a Decade
More Than 230,000 LASIK, SMILE, and PRK Proceudres Performed in Q2 2021DALLAS, TX, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Refractive Surgery Council (RSC), which helps consumers make informed choices about their vision correction options, today reported the strongest H1 laser vision correction (LVC) procedure volume growth in nearly a decade. The vigorous 82 percent YoY growth, fueled by the strong quarter-over-quarter performance, resulted in 231,503 LASIK, SMILE, and PRK procedures performed, representing a nearly 200 percent increase over Q2 2020 during the height of the nationwide pandemic shut down.
“LVC’s current momentum is a reflection of consumers’ desire to take control of their vision in what has been an uncertain, yet optimistic, moment in time,” said RSC Chairman Jim Wachtman. “With the surge in travel and other pastimes, it’s clear life and lifestyle are firm priorities and those dealing with vision correction issues are now unwilling to compromise with glasses or contacts.”
Throughout the quarter, RSC focused its patient education efforts to ensure topics mapped to information consumers were searching for, ranging from astigmatism and insurance to basketball and travel.
“We know people have been experiencing their vision differently during the pandemic between an urgent need to focus on health and long hours spent at home. With a post-COVID return to work and life becoming a reality, people are considering the benefits and safety of LVC and deciding the time to act is now,” said Kerry Solomon, M.D., Advanced Vision Correction Director, Carolina Eye Research Institute.
RSC’s procedure volume report is based upon utilization data gathered from the industry’s leading refractive device manufacturers, providing a valuable market performance indicator for the sector.
About the Refractive Surgery Council
Formed in 2010, the Refractive Surgery Council is a leading voice in the field of refractive surgery. Its members are comprised of industry representatives from Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision Surgical, Zeiss, and Ziemer, as well as medical organizations, including the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), the International Society for Refractive Surgery (ISRS) and the Refractive Surgery Alliance Society (RSA). Through its educational programs, RSC helps people make informed choices about laser vision correction. RSC recently refreshed its website (https://americanrefractivesurgerycouncil.org/) improving its experience and making it easy for patients to research the information they seek about laser vision correction.
