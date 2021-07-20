TODAY: At Tulare County Elementary School, Governor Newsom to Highlight State Action to Help Bridge Digital Divide

TULARE COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will visit the campus of a Tulare County elementary school today to highlight the state’s plan to achieve equitable statewide access to high-speed broadband internet service, a pressing need underscored by the pandemic’s impact on how we connect with health care, education, employment and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at approx. 12:00 p.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

###