Senator Marty Flynn Announces $2.6M in State Grants for Luzerne County

Luzerne County – July 20, 2021– State Senator Marty Flynn today announced Luzerne County will receive $2,673,188 in state grants to support community projects and equipment purchases across the region. The grants were awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Local Share Account (LSA) program.

“These grants are a great example of what we can achieve at a state and local level. Almost three million dollars for projects and equipment across Luzerne will go a long way to improve local infrastructure, making our county safer, more efficient, and overall a better place to live,” said Sen. Flynn.

The following projects have been approved to receive LSA program funds:

Luzerne County 911 Tower Construction – $246,300 for the construction of a radio tower to be located at 283 Campbell’s Ledge Road in Duryea Borough to increase the county’s communications infrastructure.

North East Pennsylvania Land Bank – $250,000 to assist with the Land Bank's operational costs and the acquisition, demolition, and rehabilitation of blighted properties within the Land Bank's participating municipalities.

Avoca Fire and Ambulance Renovations – $336,160 for site improvements and renovations to expand the current Avoca Hose Company No.1 building. Building renovations will include new overhead doors, entry doors, windows, and metal sliding; electrical upgrades; and site improvements.

Dupont DPW Equipment – $317,058 to purchase a CNG refuse packer, a 6500 dump truck and an asphalt roller.

Duryea Police Vehicle – $55,768 to purchase a new police vehicle.

Pittston Police and Road Equipment – $166,700 to purchase equipment and vehicles for township police and public works departments.

Germania SCUBA Team Equipment – $90,195 for the purchase of a truck and double stack boat trailer.

Compost Equipment Repair – $50,258 to rehabilitate the Bandit Beast 2460 Grinder being operated at the Greater Pittston Regional Compost Facility.

New Compost Equipment – $128,050 to purchase a Caterpillar 914 14A Wheel Loader for the Greater Pittston Regional Compost Facility.

Duryea Main Street Sidewalk Project – $314,375 to assist with infrastructure improvements to Main Street's streetscape.

630 Main Street Parking Lot Improvements Project – $14,355 for parking lot improvements at 630 Main Street.

Public Works Equipment – $347,558 for the purchase of a CNG refuse packer, a 6500 dump truck, an asphalt roller and 3-ton hot box.

Pittston Township Equipment – $230,200 to purchase vehicles and equipment for use by the township's road, public works, and emergency management departments.

West Side Social Club Parking Lot – $79,970 for parking lot improvements at the West Side Social Club.

West Side Social Club Roof Replacement – $46,241 for a roof replacement at the West Side Social Club.

Under Act 71 (the Gaming Act), Luzerne County is eligible for LSA grant funding for projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community. Funding is supported by 2% of gross terminal revenues of certain licensed gaming facilities and administered by the CFA to support and enhance community and economic well-being and mitigate the impact of gaming and related activities.

