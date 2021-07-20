Reading Cosmetic Laser Offers Painless Laser Hair Removal

/EIN News/ -- Caversham, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading, UK based Reading Cosmetic Laser is pleased to announce that they are offering pain-free hair removal services. The clinic also encourages their community to reach out to their representatives if they have any concerns regarding this or any other procedure.

According to the clinic, many people may avoid laser hair removal because they believe it will be too painful to bear. In fact, the experience at a typical laser hair removal provider feels similar to being swatted by an elastic band hundreds of times for 30 minutes to an hour. However, this is not the case for the laser hair removal offered at Reading Cosmetic Laser. They are able to deliver quick and pain-free hair removal services thanks to their usage of the latest laser hair removal technology — the Motus AY laser.

The Motus AY laser is the first FDA-approved Alexandrite and Nd:YAG laser. It was manufactured in Italy and is designed to meet European safety standards. It delivers treatments through a 20 mm integrated sapphire contact cooling tip that pulses at extremely short durations. This method of treatment delivery is best suited for removing stubborn hair. The Motus AY laser uses a Moveo handset that allows for double laser energy transmission, giving better results compared to other laser hair removals. It also utilizes Move Technology to swiftly function at 100% efficiency while causing virtually no pain. It may also be used for thread vein removal, non-surgical skin rejuvenation and skin mark removal. Additionally, Moveo Technology can engage its plume protection mode, which reduces COVID-19 transmission risks. All of these factors combine to make the Motus AY laser much more safe, efficient and painless when compared to its other Alexandrite laser counterparts.

Another useful benefit to utilizing the Motus AY laser is the fact that Reading Cosmetic Laser can treat all skin types. The usual Alexandrite laser is not suited for use on people with skin types 5 or 6 because of the laser’s ability to target melanin. However, this limitation does not apply to the Motus AY laser. This means that the clinic can help all clients experience the joys of swift and painless laser hair removal in Reading regardless of their skin type.

As noted on the company’s website, the Motus AY laser has been made available in Reading for the first time thanks to Reading Cosmetic Laser. In fact, Reading Cosmetic Laser and their clients are both excited about this machine. Clinic manager Louisa Muston says, "When we first started telling our clients that we could offer pain free laser hair removal with our new Motus AY laser, they smiled, or even laughed. This was because many had experienced laser hair removal previously, and it had really hurt! Until now, laser hair removal has not been a pleasant experience, in fact quite the opposite. Now, spending time with us at Reading Cosmetic Laser is more like going to a spa day, and you won't be pulling a face during the treatment!"

Reading Cosmetic Laser offers free consultations before booking clients for any treatments. They do this to make sure that Laser Hair Removal is suitable for all of their potential clients.

Those who wish to visit the clinic for painless laser hair removal can also rest assured that Reading Cosmetic Laser is taking all necessary steps to protect their clients and their team from COVID-19. As such they have implemented strict health protocols throughout the entire centre. Everyone who enters their building, for instance, will be asked to use a hand sanitizer. The team has also placed various hand sanitizer stations throughout the entire building. They have designated a PPE station where they will provide PPE for their clients to wear while also maintaining social distancing (with a distance of 2 meters). All further bookings are also done through the phone to minimize the amount of face-to-face contact.

Those who wish to experience painless laser hair removal are welcome to contact Reading Cosmetic Laser to schedule a consultation. They may also learn how laser hair removal works by heading over to the clinic’s website.

