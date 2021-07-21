Global Music Charity In Place of War Launches Around The World in 80 Raves: September 2021
Around The World in 80 Raves Logo
A Month-Long Fundraising Activity Challenge Meets Global Rave Supported by Pioneer DJ Ft. A Guy Called Gerald, Bicep, Jax Jones, Sasha & Sofi Tukker + Many More
We couldn’t be more thrilled to support this unique & worthy cause...for In Place of War, offering critical & essential support to communities. Challenge yourself & your friends & fundraise with us!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Music Charity In Place of War is launching Around The World in 80 Raves, a month-long fundraising activity challenge meets global rave, taking place 01-30 September 2021.
— Keleigh Batchelor, Marketing Manager, Pioneer DJ
The unique fundraising event is a sponsored activity challenge that anyone can join in. Challenge participants can opt to dance, walk, run, cycle or swim collectively the 7,200 miles/11,600 km distance around some of the 26 countries where In Place of War has projects. Those taking part set their own distance goals and seek sponsorship for completion at their own pace within the month, with the chance for individuals and teams to win amazing prizes donated by some of the event’s DJs, partners and entertainment industry networks.
Each weekend of the fundraising challenge month In Place of War will host streamed raves, providing a soundtrack for the challenge participants and celebrating the miles they’ve covered and funds they’ve raised. Over the month, a killer lineup of 80 1 hr DJ sets featuring A Guy Called Gerald, Bicep, Matrix & Futurebound, Jax Jones, Osunlade, Sasha & Sofi Tukker, among many more from Dubai to Dublin, Ibiza to Reykjavik, Kampala to Palestine, Manchester to Miami, London to Rio, and Berlin to Seoul, will be streamed with a donate function to boost overall fundraising efforts. The money raised will support music studio developments in two areas of conflict in São Paulo, Brazil, and Lavender Hill, South Africa.
In Place of War is a global organisation that uses artistic creativity in places of conflict as a tool for positive change. The registered charity enables a network of more than 100 grassroots change-makers in music, theatre and across the arts, to transform cultures of violence and suffering into hope, opportunity and freedom in 26 countries across Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. The organisation works with an array of international figures from the arts as ambassadors, counting Run The Jewels, Laurie Anderson and Brian Eno, amongst its Fellows. More information about the charity’s projects, from the creation of global supergroup, GRRRL, featuring women of colour from international conflict zones, to the transformation of a funeral parlour in South Africa into a recording studio, to tackling the stigma of disability in Uganda through community theatre, can be found on the In Place of War Case Studies page. More can be read about the organisation’s exciting current projects, including the release of an album, featuring the work of iconic artists such as Brian Eno, created from field recordings to preserve the sounds of the Colombian rainforest, and the In Place of War Covid Emergency Fund here.
Ruth Daniel, CEO, In Place of War, says, “After seeing people come together in extraordinary ways during the challenging period we’ve all been living through, now seems the perfect moment to look forward to an opportunity to form a community in solidarity with those who need our support. So we’re beyond excited about launching Around The World in 80 Raves. It’s a huge undertaking that wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our partners, including the phenomenal DJ talent playing for us. We can’t wait to welcome members of the public to take part in the sponsored challenge, which will contribute so much to our overall goals to fund two life-changing music projects in the Global South. I truly want to thank everyone involved.”
The project is being supported by global DJ decks and gear manufacturer, Pioneer DJ. Keleigh Batchelor, Marketing Manager, Pioneer DJ, says, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to support this unique and worthy cause to help fund the development of two additional properties for IPOW, offering critical and essential support to communities. There are some incredible prizes up for grabs as you rave away. Challenge yourself, challenge your friends and most of all fundraise with us!”
Anyone interested in getting active to support music projects in places of conflict can register for the Around The World in 80 Raves activity challenge here.
Watch the Around the World in 80 Raves teaser video
About In Place of War - In Place of War is a global organisation, registered as a charity in the UK and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, that uses artistic creativity in places of conflict as a tool for positive change. We enable a network of more than 100 grassroots change-makers in music, theatre and across the arts, to transform cultures of violence and suffering into hope, opportunity and freedom in 26 countries.
Around The World in 80 Raves Teaser Video