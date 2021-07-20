VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Highlights Resources Available to Service Members During Military Consumer Protection Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today highlighted resources available to service members through the Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide. The release comes as the nation recognizes National Military Consumer Protection Month. The guide is full of information about common scams targeting military members, veterans and their families.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The brave men and women of our nation’s Armed Forces risk their lives to protect our safety and ensure our freedom. We owe it to them to provide every resource available to protect them from scammers attempting to exploit their courage and sacrifice. “My office provides several resources to the more than 1.5 million veterans and nearly 100,000 active and reserve service members and their families to help them spot and report military-related scams. We also have a dedicated team of attorneys and investigators fielding complaints, submitted by military members, to track down bad actors targeting our brave heroes or their families. By continuing our work to protect our patriots, we will ensure Florida remains one of the most military-friendly states in the nation.” Attorney General Moody is encouraging all service members and veterans to consider the following tips to avoid falling victim to scams targeting the military community:
Beware of scammers using misleading photos or language to imply association with a branch of the military;
Verify the authenticity of an email or text that appears to be from a military branch. Phishing schemes use manipulated messages that appear to be from a military branch or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in an effort to target service members, veterans or family members;
Ensure any military charity soliciting funds is registered with the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices; and
Place an active-duty alert on credit reports at no cost. An active-duty alert requires businesses to take additional steps before granting credit in the name of active-duty personnel serving overseas.
For more tips and resources, download the 2021 Military Consumer Protection Guide by clicking here. To download the guide in Spanish, click here.Last November, Attorney General Moody released the Scams at a Glance: Protect Our Patriots brochure. The program aims to teach service members and their families about common and emerging military-related scams.To download the brochure in English, click here. To download the brochure in Spanish, click here. Attorney General Moody’s office aids Florida’s military members and veterans through the Military and Veterans Assistance Program. MVAP is designed to educate military members and veterans on the types of scams that target their communities. Additionally, members of the MVAP team work directly with military service members and veterans who have been targeted—or their representatives—to help resolve consumer protection related issues or find other outside assistance, if necessary.To learn more about MVAP, click here.
Any consumer who believes they have been a victim of a scam, or other fraudulent activity, can file a complaint through the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.