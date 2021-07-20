The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Hosting Open House on Saturday, August 14th in Fayetteville, NC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (“CCABA”) will be hosting an Open House event at their new Fayetteville treatment center on Saturday, August 14th, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon ET. The new center is located at 1391 Walter Reed Rd., Suite 104, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the brand new, state-of-the-art facility, meet the local CCABA team, and learn more about the services that CCABA provides in the Fayetteville market. There will also be fun entertainment options on-site, including a bounce house and face painting for attendees. Prospective clients, caregivers, team members, and broader ASD community members are all encouraged and welcome to attend.
The new Fayetteville center is now open and CCABA is currently accepting new client enrollment applications from prospective clients, as well as referrals from healthcare providers for both center-based and home-based services.
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services and has been serving children and families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006. CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial insurance payors, and also serves Medicaid and TRICARE populations across the state. The new Fayetteville-Walter Reed center adds to the Company’s existing clinical footprint currently spanning the broader Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Fayetteville metros. Families who are interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
Brandon Garcilazo
