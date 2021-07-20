Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Fink Memorial Award Recipient Announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hannah Holmquist of Carbondale is this year’s recipient of the Todd Fink Memorial Award, presented by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF). 

Hannah Holmquist is a graduate student in the Department of Zoology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC). She will receive a $500 stipend from the ICF for costs associated with her research.

Holmquist’s research focuses on how the fish respond to water level fluctuations in Buttonland Swamp, a National Natural Landmark, Illinois Land and Water Reserve, and Wetland of International Importance located within Cache River State Natural Area in southern Illinois. Water levels in the swamp are managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Buttonland Swamp provides habitat for 12 state-listed threatened, endangered, or imperiled fish species.  Holmquist’s research objectives are to evaluate fish populations in the swamp across years with changes in aquatic habitat and hydrology.  Data from the research will help inform, modify, and improve management of Buttonland Swamp.

The Todd Fink Memorial Fund was established to honor Todd Fink, a highly regarded biologist and ornithologist with the IDNR who died in 1995 at the age of 36.  The award goes to recipients whose graduate research at SIUC focuses on threatened or endangered species of plants or animals.

To contribute to the Todd Fink Memorial Fund or to learn more about the ICF, which is an IRS 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization, check the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org or contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271, phone 217-785-2003.

7/20/2021

