Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry
(3.75oz)
|759313-89104 0
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
Uncle Wally's Twin
Muffins - Chocolate
Chip (3.75oz)
|759313-04104 9
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
Uncle Wally's Twin
Muffins - Banana Nut
(3.75oz)
|759313-89204 7
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
Uncle Wally's Twin
Muffins - Blueberry,
Chocolate Chip &
Banana Nut (3.75oz, 20 units per tray, 6
trays per case)
|759313-89190 3
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins - Blueberry
Streusel (3.6oz)
|7 70981-49136 3
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins - Banana Nut
(3.6oz)
|7 70981-49137-0
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins - Double
Chocolate (3.6oz)
|7 70981-49135 6
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins -Blueberry
Streusel / Banana
Nut / Double
Chocolate (3.6oz, 16
units per tray)
|7 70981-49124 0
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
|Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Muffin Blueberry
Strsl (12oz)
|216055 003990
|GBF1C, GBM1C
|See Image Below
Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Corn Muffins
(12oz)
|216053 003992
|GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C
|See Image Below
7-Eleven Selects
Banana Nut 3pack
Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per
case)
|0 52548-67883 8
|GCJ1A, GCD1A
|See Image Below
7-Eleven Selects
Chocolate Chip
3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz, 16 units per
tray, 6 trays per case)
|0 52548-62095 0
|GCC1A, GCJ1A
|See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel/
Strawberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)
|078742-32200 1
|GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A
|See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed Party
Cake Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-36778 1
|GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C
|See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-08935 5
|GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C
|See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)
|078742-08937 9
|GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A,
GCD1A, GCK1A
|See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel /
Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-36804 7
|GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A
|See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed Banana
Nut Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-36779 8
|GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C
|See Image Below
Great Value
Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-33100 3
|GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B
|See Image Below
Great Value Banana
Nut Snack Muffins
(12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-35747 8
|GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B
|See Image Below
Great Value
Blueberry Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-20120 7
|GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B
|See Image Below
Great Value
Chocolate Chip
Brownie Snack Cup
(12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-33099 0
|GCB1B, GCI1B
|See Image Below
Marketside Triple
Chocolate Muffins
(14oz, 9 per case)
|681131-40073 2
|GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C
|See Image Below
Marketside
Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14oz, 8 per case)
|681131-41133 2
|GCB1C, GCI1C
|See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini
Muffins (2.6oz)
|7 70981-16726 8
|GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021
|See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6oz IW muffins
|7 70981-16731 2
|GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021
|See Image Below