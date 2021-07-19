Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry (3.75oz) 759313-89104 0 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Chocolate Chip (3.75oz) 759313-04104 9 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Banana Nut (3.75oz) 759313-89204 7 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut (3.75oz, 20 units per tray, 6 trays per case) 759313-89190 3 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Blueberry Streusel (3.6oz) 7 70981-49136 3 August 28, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Banana Nut (3.6oz) 7 70981-49137-0 August 28, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Double Chocolate (3.6oz) 7 70981-49135 6 August 28, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins -Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut / Double Chocolate (3.6oz, 16 units per tray) 7 70981-49124 0 August 28, 2021 See Image Below Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Muffin Blueberry Strsl (12oz) 216055 003990 GBF1C, GBM1C See Image Below Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Corn Muffins (12oz) 216053 003992 GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C See Image Below 7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per case) 0 52548-67883 8 GCJ1A, GCD1A See Image Below 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz, 16 units per tray, 6 trays per case) 0 52548-62095 0 GCC1A, GCJ1A See Image Below Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/ Strawberry Streusel Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-32200 1 GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A See Image Below Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-36778 1 GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C See Image Below Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-08935 5 GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C See Image Below Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-08937 9 GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A, GCD1A, GCK1A See Image Below Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-36804 7 GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A See Image Below Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-36779 8 GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C See Image Below Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12oz, 8 per case) 078742-33100 3 GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B See Image Below Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case) 078742-35747 8 GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B See Image Below Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case) 078742-20120 7 GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B See Image Below Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup (12oz, 8 per case) 078742-33099 0 GCB1B, GCI1B See Image Below Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins (14oz, 9 per case) 681131-40073 2 GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C See Image Below Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14oz, 8 per case) 681131-41133 2 GCB1C, GCI1C See Image Below The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz) 7 70981-16726 8 GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021   See Image Below The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6oz IW muffins 7 70981-16731 2 GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021 See Image Below

