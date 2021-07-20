Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,351 in the last 365 days.

Michelman Invests in Regulatory and Environmental, Health, & Safety (EH&S) Expertise

Michelman | Hunter - Razzaque

Michelman has hired two new associates to lead EH&S and Regulatory Compliance and Product Stewardship.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman has hired two new associates to lead EH&S and Regulatory Compliance and Product Stewardship. Michelman remains committed to its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet, & Profit, and the safety and well-being of our global associates are our top priority. Additionally, Michelman is focused on being at the forefront of planet-positive change by advocating for and anticipating the impact of regulatory policy changes on its stakeholders.

Mr. Jon Hunter is Michelman’s new Director, Global Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S), responsible for global EH&S strategic leadership, oversight, and team development. Jon has recently been at Harsco Corporation as North American EH&S Director and Global Environmental Director. He has over 20 years of experience leading and managing EH&S at Harsco, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell, and Delphi.

Ms. Sonia Razzaque has been tapped as the new Vice President of Regulatory Compliance and Product Stewardship. She will lead the company’s global Regulatory team to assure integration between product regulatory compliance, product stewardship, product management, and supply chain. She joins Michelman from Celanese, where she was the Senior Director Global Product Stewardship. Sonia has spent most of her 20+ year career in regulatory compliance and product stewardship, including leadership roles at Nexeo Solutions, Huntsman Corporation, Americas Styrenics LLC, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Explains Jason Wise, Michelman’s Chief Financial & Risk Officer, “Our industry’s acceleration in safety, environmental, and product regulations continues to create a level of uncertainty throughout the entire value chain. Jon and Sonia will lead our global teams to anticipate these changes and understand their impact on our associates, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. We’re privileged and excited to welcome them to the Michelman team.”

About Michelman
Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders worldwide to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications, including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

Ms. Doreen Stanley
Michelman
+1 513-794-4285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Michelman Invests in Regulatory and Environmental, Health, & Safety (EH&S) Expertise

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.