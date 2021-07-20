Michelman Invests in Regulatory and Environmental, Health, & Safety (EH&S) Expertise

Michelman has hired two new associates to lead EH&S and Regulatory Compliance and Product Stewardship.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman has hired two new associates to lead EH&S and Regulatory Compliance and Product Stewardship. Michelman remains committed to its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet, & Profit, and the safety and well-being of our global associates are our top priority. Additionally, Michelman is focused on being at the forefront of planet-positive change by advocating for and anticipating the impact of regulatory policy changes on its stakeholders.

Mr. Jon Hunter is Michelman’s new Director, Global Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S), responsible for global EH&S strategic leadership, oversight, and team development. Jon has recently been at Harsco Corporation as North American EH&S Director and Global Environmental Director. He has over 20 years of experience leading and managing EH&S at Harsco, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell, and Delphi.

Ms. Sonia Razzaque has been tapped as the new Vice President of Regulatory Compliance and Product Stewardship. She will lead the company’s global Regulatory team to assure integration between product regulatory compliance, product stewardship, product management, and supply chain. She joins Michelman from Celanese, where she was the Senior Director Global Product Stewardship. Sonia has spent most of her 20+ year career in regulatory compliance and product stewardship, including leadership roles at Nexeo Solutions, Huntsman Corporation, Americas Styrenics LLC, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Explains Jason Wise, Michelman’s Chief Financial & Risk Officer, “Our industry’s acceleration in safety, environmental, and product regulations continues to create a level of uncertainty throughout the entire value chain. Jon and Sonia will lead our global teams to anticipate these changes and understand their impact on our associates, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. We’re privileged and excited to welcome them to the Michelman team.”

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders worldwide to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications, including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.