Burgum appoints Deputy Director Scott Peterson to serve as interim director of Game and Fish Department

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed North Dakota Game and Fish Department Deputy Director Scott Peterson to serve as interim director of the department until a new director is named. Current Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand is retiring July 31 after more than 15 years as director and nearly 40 years with the department.

Peterson has served as deputy director of Game and Fish since 2014. He joined the department in 1986 as a Garrison Diversion habitat biologist and has also served as a wildlife resource management supervisor and wildlife resource section leader. Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management and zoology from North Dakota State University.

Game and Fish has a two-year budget of approximately $92 million and is authorized for 165 full-time team members.

