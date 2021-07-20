Power Outage Scheduled for Box Culvert Placement on Route 286 Oakland Avenue

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a scheduled power outage on Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in White Township, Indiana County, on July 21, 2021.

For safety reasons, Pennelec will be shutting off the power from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. along the work zone as crews replace the first sections of the box culvert.

Crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC will conduct the operations.

The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov.