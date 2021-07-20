/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market to Surpass US$ 27.7 Million by 2028; Increasing product approvals bolstering the Market Growth, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global mesh nozzle plates market is estimated to be valued at US$ 19.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing production of ventilators, increasing number of product launches, and increase in issuance of guidance documents by regulatory authorities.

Increasing production of ventilators for the treatment of COVID-19, is expected to fuel the market growth of global mesh nozzle plates market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, The Advanced Medical Technology Association in the U.S. announced, its member respiratory device companies have dramatically increased their current production capacity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, producing 2,000-3,000 ventilators per week on average. By the end of April 2020, company officials ramped up the production to unprecedented levels, producing between 5,000 and 7,000 ventilators per week to meet the most pressing needs of the U.S.

The increasing number of product approvals and launches are expected to bolster growth of the global mesh nozzle plates market. For instance, on October 29, 2018, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the release of InnoSpire Go in the U.S. The InnoSpire Go is Philips' smallest and lightest portable hand-held nebulizer system, designed to deliver medication in four minutes or less, cutting treatment time by up to 25%.

Increase in issuance of guidance documents by the U.S. regulatory authorities regarding ventilator use is expected to drive the growth of the global mesh nozzle plates market. For instance, on March 22, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration issued a guidance document titled ‘Enforcement Policy for Ventilators and Accessories and Other Respiratory Devices during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency’, to assist in increasing the availability of ventilators, as well as other respiratory devices and their accessories, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global mesh nozzle plates market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 12, 2020, Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, announced its collaboration with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Grainger Champaign's College of Engineering for the design of the FlexVentTM Gas-Operated Ventilator ("FlexVent") and Belkin's production of the FlexVent, pending the Food and Drug Administration's review and approval of its Emergency Use Authorization application (FDA).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global mesh nozzle plates market include Veco B.V., Aerogen Ltd., temicon GmbH, Hamilton Medical, Belkin International, Getinge (Electrolux AB), Omron Corporation, TEKCELEO, APC International, Ltd., and Maidencreek Manufacturing Sales LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market, By Material Type: Metals and Alloys Engineered Plastic Ceramics or Piezoceramics

Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market, By Application: Medical Cosmetics Others

Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market, By End User: Hospitals Medical Device Industries Others

Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

