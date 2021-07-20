Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market worth $ 5371.11 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 33.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technologies, rising demand for AI tools in the medical field, AI in Medical imaging, and a growing emphasis on reducing radiologists' workload.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market ” By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), By Diagnosis Type (Radiology, Oncology, Neurology & Cardiology, Chest & Lungs, Pathology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market was valued at USD 532.22 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5371.11 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.23% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market Overview

The rising number of government initiatives to encourage healthcare providers and other healthcare organizations to adopt AI-based diagnostic technologies and increasing investments by nonprofit organizations and private companies to achieve better information exchange improved clinical outcomes, and cost reductions are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for AI in diagnostics during the forecast period. Moreover, the high demand for e-diagnostic services in the healthcare sector as a result of increased government spending on healthcare is fueling market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for reducing diagnostic costs, improving patient care, and reducing machine downtime is one of the factors accelerating the usage of artificial intelligence in diagnostics. Moreover, growing demand for low-cost diagnostic techniques, effective and efficient report analysis, and quick diagnostic data generation are few other factors anticipated to drive the market for AI in diagnostics. AI-powered devices are used in emergency medical procedures resulting in reducing the time delay between trauma and diagnosis, thereby leading to rapid interventions and improved patient outcomes.

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has further raised the existing burden on healthcare. This has ultimately increased the demand for technologically advanced, reliable, and highly efficient healthcare systems and respective infrastructure. This has raised the strategic alliances of the healthcare industry giants with the technology providers across the globe.

Key Developments in Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market

• In June 2021, GE Healthcare is collaborating with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for the purpose of building a roadmap for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology in cardiology and developing new strategies for improved health outcomes.

• In June 2021, AliveCor acquires CardioLabs and sets the stage for the launch of Advanced Ambulatory Monitoring Services.

The major players in the market are General Electric Co. (GE Healthcare), Siemens AG, Aidoc Medical Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Imagen Technologies Inc., VUNO Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., NovaSignal Corporation, Riverain Technologies LLC, and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Diagnostic Market On the basis of Component, Technology, Diagnosis Type, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market by Component Hardware Software Services



Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market By Technology Machine Learning NLP Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision



Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market by Diagnosis Type Radiology Oncology Neurology & Cardiology Chest & Lungs Pathology Others



Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



