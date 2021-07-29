#August8YesOrNo - Official Campaign To Show *Hope Lights Our Way ( 2021 )* At The Closing Ceremony Launches
BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Lights Our Way is a four year song custom made for The Tokyo Olympics to celebrate Gender Equality . It was made as a gift for Japan and designed for The Closing Ceremony . #August8YesOrNo is the Official Campaign .
Hope Lights Our Way stars 17 year old Muay Thai phenomenon ' Supergirl ' Jaroonsak . Muay Thai was just made an Olympic Sport on July 20 2021 . Anna Jaroonsak is the perfect symbol of the next generation of female sports star and could even feature at a future Olympics .
The Main Themes Of *Hope Lights Our Way ( 2021 )* Are :
- Gender Equality
- Muay Thai As An Olympic Sport
- Never Giving Up
Hope Lights Our Way - named after The Olympic Relay Torch - shines a light on three powerful Olympic members to celebrate gender equality and hope . Yuriko Koike , Seiko Hashimoto and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul were instrumental in pushing gender equality forwards at The IOC in recent years .
Perhaps the most fitting twist is saved for the final moment . The only place with no strong female leader linked in the story was Osaka . Then Naomi Osaka lit The Olympic Flame . It is the perfect ending to the perfect story .
A Gift From Music To Sport .
#August8YesOrNo .
