#August8YesOrNo - Official Campaign To Show *Hope Lights Our Way ( 2021 )* At The Closing Ceremony Launches

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Lights Our Way is a four year song custom made for The Tokyo Olympics to celebrate Gender Equality . It was made as a gift for Japan and designed for The Closing Ceremony . #August8YesOrNo is the Official Campaign .

Hope Lights Our Way stars 17 year old Muay Thai phenomenon ' Supergirl ' Jaroonsak . Muay Thai was just made an Olympic Sport on July 20 2021 . Anna Jaroonsak is the perfect symbol of the next generation of female sports star and could even feature at a future Olympics .

The Main Themes Of *Hope Lights Our Way ( 2021 )* Are :

- Gender Equality

- Muay Thai As An Olympic Sport

- Never Giving Up

Hope Lights Our Way - named after The Olympic Relay Torch - shines a light on three powerful Olympic members to celebrate gender equality and hope . Yuriko Koike , Seiko Hashimoto and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul were instrumental in pushing gender equality forwards at The IOC in recent years .

Perhaps the most fitting twist is saved for the final moment . The only place with no strong female leader linked in the story was Osaka . Then Naomi Osaka lit The Olympic Flame . It is the perfect ending to the perfect story .

A Gift From Music To Sport .

#August8YesOrNo .

EDWARD LOOSE

CHANGE THE WORLD

MUSIC MIXED WITH SPORT

hope lights our way

* * *