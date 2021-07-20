Global Adult Incontinence Products Market to surpass US$ 15,845.1 million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global adult incontinence products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,605.1 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The increasing number of product launches is expected to drive growth of the global adult incontinence products market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, ENKA HIJYEN, a company headquartered in Turkey, which is a subsidiary of IMAM KAYALI HOLDING A.S., entered into adult diapers business by launching new adult diapers under Paddlers brand.

The increasing number of people suffering from incontinence also results in high demand and adoption rate of adult incontinence products and thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Europe National Health Service (NHS) 2017 report, around three to six million people in the U.K. suffer from some or the other form of urinary incontinence and around 1.4% of the general population aged above 40 suffer from fecal incontinence.

Various companies are also entering the market through inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration and partnerships. For instance in July 2017, PAUL HARTMANN AG, a company that manufactures and markets personal hygiene and medical products, announced the acquisition of Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) Lindor, an adult incontinence brand in Spain and Portugal. This helped the company to enhance its position in the incontinence product markets of Spain and Portugal.

The increasing number of geriatric population will also drive the growth of global adult incontinence products market. For instance, according to an article published in 2018 by the National Association for Continence, around 50% of men experience symptoms of an enlarged prostate by the age of 60 while 90% of men experience symptoms by age 85 in the U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increase in inorganic strategies such as collaboration and acquisition of major key players in global adult incontinence products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. For instance, in December, 2020, Seniority and Nobel Hygiene entered into collaboration to launch Friends Premium Pants. The new diapers are equipped with the unique odor-locking technology and anti-bacterial core for added comfort.

North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the market in 2020 owing to rising cases of urinary incontinence in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services 2018, around 25 million individuals in the U.S. experience the ill effects of urinary incontinence. Similarly, as per the Urology Care Foundation’s 2019 report, 40% of women and 30% of men in the U.S. live with overactive bladder symptoms.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global adult incontinence products market are Unicharm Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Kimberly- Clark Corporation, Abena A/S, Essity AB, Hengan International Group Company Limited, ONTEX, DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprise, Inc., Kao Corporation, and Procter & Gamble.

Market Segmentation:

Global Adult Incontinence Products Markets, By Product Type: Adult Diaper Pads and Liners Pants Others

Global Adult Incontinence Products Markets, By End User: Men Women

Global Adult Incontinence Products Markets, By Distribution Channel: Pharmacy & Drug Stores Supermarket Online & E- commerce Others

Global Adult Incontinence Products Markets, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



