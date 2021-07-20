DHEC Announces ‘Champions of the Environment’ Funding will Support Training Program for K-12 Environmental Educators

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 18, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that “Champions of the Environment” grant funding is helping sponsor the Palmetto Environmental Education Certification program (PEEC), which trains and informs school educators about environmental issues in South Carolina.

DHEC is providing a one-time $23,000 in funding, which will help PEEC have the staff and resources available to provide two-year training programs for kindergarten-12th grade educators. These training programs are centered on building a community of educators across the state who have an increased understanding of environmental science as well as methods for effectively communicating environmental topics and information to younger generations.

“This funding will help empower and train educators across the state to engage students in environmental action and awareness,” said Amanda Ley, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions program. “We're investing in our students now so they can become our state’s future environmental protectors.”

PEEC began in 2013 under the direction of the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium. In the next year, the Consortium plans to transfer the PEEC program to the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina (EEASC). The two-year environmental training program offered includes in-person workshops, online training, an individualized elective, and a capstone project. The program also provides 120 hours of renewal credit through the South Carolina Department of Education.

DHEC is dedicated to supporting ongoing education and awareness about South Carolina’s environmental resources. By supporting grant programs like Champions of the Environment, the agency helps foster environmental education and action in South Carolina’s classrooms. Champions of the Environment is sponsored by DHEC, Dominion Energy, and International Paper, with assistance from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.

To learn more about the Champions of the Environment program, visit www.scdhec.gov/champions.

###