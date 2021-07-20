Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawsuit for Investors in Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: APA shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) prior to September 7, 2016 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: APA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 2, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Apache Corporation over alleged securities laws violations.
The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High, that Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported, that these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of Apache’s operations in the Permian Basin, and that as a result, Apache’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


