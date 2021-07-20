Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NASDAQ: SPLK Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Splunk Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) prior to October 2020 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: SPLK shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.

On December 4, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Splunk Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that Splunk Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Splunk Inc. was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and that Splunk Inc. was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced.

On June 7, 2021, a consolidated complaint was filed.

Those who purchased Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


