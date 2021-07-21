Blackhawk Floors Offers Hardwood Floor Recoating Services in Phoenix, AZ

An industry leader in hardwood flooring in Phoenix is now offering a unique service for floors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today announced that it is now offering hardwood floor recoating services in Phoenix.

“Recoating is an easy, one-day process extending the life of your floor for the years to come,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Recoating is recommended when the finish shows wear but is not totally worn or scratched through to the wood. It is the best way to improve the look of a dulling floor.”

Recoating in its simplest definition is applying a fresh coat of finish to your hardwood floors. Recoating, according to Elquest, is often confused with refinishing a hardwood floor. Unlike refinishing, you are not removing the original finish on the floor. You may recoat a floor to change the gloss of the finish or to simply reapply the same finish that was already on the floor. It’s normal for hardwood floors to be recoated more than once during the life of the hardwood floor.

“We use Bona water-based finishes—the leader in the industry,” Elquest revealed, before adding, “Our clear, high-build finishes won’t yellow or change color over time. Bona water-based finishes dry quickly, in one to three hours, and cure up to 90 percent within three days. They have no harmful fumes and low VOCs, producing beautiful floors without putting your health at risk.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest pointed out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States